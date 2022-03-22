CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cañon City Police body camera video shows the dramatic moments when officers saved a woman’s life after she overdosed on opioids. The video might be difficult to watch for some viewers.
Police say she was not responding and was losing color in her face. While they checked for her pulse, the officers used four separate doses of Narcan to bring her back to life.
Police say a person the woman was with told them she consumed “Perc 30s,” which they say is a street name for 30mg of Percocet.
“In fact, while it is unknown if these particular pills were laced with fentanyl, Perc 30s are increasingly discovered laced with this powerful and dangerous additive,” police officials stated.
Usually, authorities say, one dose is enough to reverse the effects of overdoses.
Two of the officers who responded will be given the Cañon City Police Department Lifesaving Award in April.