AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexually abusing three young siblings over a period of four years. Brian Barcelona was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, and four counts sexual exploitation of a child.
In 2018, an Aurora man went to the police and reported that his son had been sexually assaulted by his adult cousin. Investigators discovered Barcelona had repeatedly sexually assaulted the boy — and his two siblings whose ages ranged between 10 and 13. They say it had been going on since 2015.
Investigators say Barcelona had photograph the abuse on his cell phone when he was arrested.
“This predator selfishly sacrificed the well-being of his own relatives to satisfy his depraved desires,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “I am grateful for the bravery of these young victims who came forward to put a stop to his destructive manipulation.”
Judge Joseph Whitfield noted the long-lasting impact Barcelona’s actions are likely to have on the victims and their family before imposing the sentences consecutively, effectively ensuring a life sentence.