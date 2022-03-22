BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — One year ago March 22, 10 people lost their lives in a shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. Since then the store has reopened, but the healing process is continuing with several events for a day of remembering and honoring those impacted Tuesday.
At 2 p.m., a line-of-duty death commemoration will be held at Boulder Police Department. That will be to honor Officer Eric Talley, who died moments after responding to the shooting inside the store.
Thirty minutes later, all City of Boulder offices will hold a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. That will be followed by a community-wide day of remembrance gathering held at the Glen Huntington bandshell from 4:30 until 6 p.m.
As for the grocery store, it reopened last month and gave the community a chance to reclaim a major piece of their lives.
Also expected in attendance at the day’s community-wide day of remembrance will be Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse.