ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– For Pomona High School Seniors, Erin McGovern and Allora Sisnroy, music is more than just a course at school.

“I have found my passion I pour all of my time and energy into my music I’m constantly practicing; I constantly have a song stuck in my head,” Sisnroy said.

And the program at Pomona High School has a history of attracting students.

“It was the reason why I want to go to Pomona, it’s an art school it has a great program I was really excited to go there,” McGovern said.

But in a letter to families sent out last Thursday, the principal says declining enrollment at the high school, combined with fewer students choosing music courses for their electives, they can no longer carry a full-time teacher.

Sara Rowley and her son Ronan a freshman band student, are among those questioning the decision.

“This amazing teacher Mr. Soliz came along and inspired him and changed his mind and showed him how amazing it can be and how he can make a life out of it and now that feels like it’s being ripped away,” she said.

They are now rallying the community to try and stop the changes from going through. A petition, launched shortly after the letter went out, already has more than 5,000 signatures

“The whole community is getting involved,” Rowley said.

Even though the changes wouldn’t directly impact Erin and Allora, they say not having those options will hurt students following behind them.

“It’s a home for a lot of people, not having those programs and not having the ability to expand in those programs is just kind of devastating for the students,” McGovern said.

Other electives were also impacted or lost entirely all because of low interest.

In a statement, Jeffco Public Schools says in part students who signed up for those classes “will have the opportunity to take these courses from excellent music teachers who are shared among multiple school campuses.”