ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Colorado authorities say a backcountry skier has been killed in an avalanche in the Buffalo Pass area northeast of Steamboat Springs. Andrew Hyde, from Steamboat Springs, died Saturday.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says a second skier was able to reach his companion Hyde, who had been swept up against a tree and wasn’t breathing. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office said the man was able to call 911. The man performed CPR for an hour until help arrived.
The survivor was airlifted by helicopter. Efforts to retrieve the body remain underway. Saturday’s avalanche death was the 15th this season, including five in Colorado.
The memorial service for Drew Hyde is at 3 p.m. March 26, in Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill ski area in Steamboat.
