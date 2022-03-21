DENVER (CBS4)– Employees at another Starbucks Denver location could be looking to unionize. Those who work at the Leetsdale Drive location in Denver have asked the National Labor Relations Board to hold elections for union representation.
Earlier this month, employees at the Starbucks location at East Colfax and Milwaukee in Denver walked off the job and took to the picket line in front of the store. At that location, according to the union that is representing them, workers have seen retaliation. They say the cafe has given 2 workers final disciplinary warnings.
Those employees said they are striking to protest alleged unfair labor practices by the Seattle-based coffee chain.