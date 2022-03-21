CBS4 (AP/CBS4) — People here in Denver will soon have the chance to be the next contestant on ‘The Price Is Right!‘ The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming to the Mile High City! It’s part of plans for the longest-running game show in television history to celebrate its 50th season.

“The Price Is Right” is hitting 50 stops during its “Come On Down Tour.” The tour kicks off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis and more.

The Denver stop is scheduled for Friday, April 1.

A customized trailer that can fold up the games will be on the move. The game show’s famous wheel is part of the truck, but other parts pull out, along with podiums.

Each stop will also try to celebrate local goods and specialties.

“People can have fun guessing the prices of things that are made right there in their own backyard,” officials stated.

Since 1972, producers say over $300 million in cash and prizes — including more than 8,400 cars — have been given away. More than 2 million audience members have attended a taping over those years and 68,000 of them have become contestants.

All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The Price is Right can be seen on CBS4 every day at 10 a.m., and we’ll share additional details about the Denver stop as we get them.

