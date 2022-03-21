SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Before the Marshall Fire, Paul Williamson would use nearby landmarks to help friends find his Superior home.

“The first thing I saw was the museum. When I saw that was in the ground, I said this is not good,” he said

Now it’s the for sale sign, on the corner of one of the only dirt lots in the burn area.

“I’ve decided already been there, done that, why don’t I do something new,” Williamson said about rebuilding his home.

But that wasn’t his initial thought.

The sustainable home he lost, he designed and built, a bucket list project he accomplished just six years ago.

“I averaged about 10 hours a day for a year and a half working on it 365 days out of the year,” he said.

His first plan was to start over, to build again. He says he began clearing his lot before anyone, and before any red tape could slow him down.

“When they let me in on Monday, I started taking it out,” he said

Williamson says he still hit some hurdles along the way but with a background as a contractor, he’s glad he was navigating them.

“The good thing for me is to see the ripple effect because everything is going through town and it all started right here,” he said

Still going through the rebuilding process at 74 years old seemed daunting and Williamson changed his plans.

“I go, ‘You know… let’s take it all out,’” he said

With more on his bucket list to check off, he decided to sell.

“I put my goals together in 7th grade and I’ve accomplished all except for one and that’s to live to be 120,” he said.

Williamson says while he chases down that final goal, there’s a lot more he wants to see.

“Even if I live to be 120, I don’t know how much zip I will have so I’m going to Australia and all that sort of thing,” he said.