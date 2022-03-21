LIMON, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning from Limon to the Kansas border due to a crash and expected to stay closed for an extended period of time. The lanes in that area are snowpacked and slippery due to a snowstorm that’s making its way across Colorado.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 361 – Limon and the Kansas Border. No est. reopen time. https://t.co/7tJMJDLAWM
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 21, 2022
Monday was declared a First Alert Weather Weather Day by CBS4 Meteorologists. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories that cover Interstate 70 between Limon and the Kansas state line as well as areas south along Highway 287. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Interstate 25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico state line.
A CDOT camera shows the interstate snow-packed with very little visibility. What caused the crash is being investigated.
There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen. Drivers are expected to encounter delays due to safety concerns.