EMPIRE, Colo. (CBS4)– Things are going poorly for the roughly 300 people living in Empire, off of Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County. The town currently has no running water, and is bringing in water trucks to make sure residents are able to survive until a fix is put in place.

The alert first went out Saturday that residents could see low flow levels, or even no water coming from their taps, spouts and toilets. Now, no water is the expectation.

The Empire Police Department detailed out the issues Sunday. After a well was shuttered last year because of heavy levels of zinc and magnesium, the town was forced to rely on it’s backup water source from the Madd Creek. Town officials tell Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson the creek has always dropped flow levels in March because of the continuous cold weather, but with tough drought, their levels have fallen even further.

Finally, readings are showing the town is using far more water than they should be for the number of users. The town has hired experts to help search for a leak in the line somewhere which would explain the extra usage, but so far have not found the issue. Snowstorms have equally delayed the search for crews, causing a longer wait time for residents desperate to get their water restored.

In the meantime, residents can pick up bottled water and jugs of water at the town hall and fill up 5-gallon buckets at the water tanker parked outside of the town hall. Volunteers are available to help until 5 p.m.

Town Mayor Wendy Koch has outlined her best plan to get water flowing again, until they are able to find the leak. The town has ordered new filtration tanks to go back to the old well and treat the water there until it’s usable and safe. Right now the expectation is that running water will be available again by “the end of the week,” meaning March 25-26. Town representatives have suggested getting creative for hygiene needs like using the Idaho Springs rec center for shower needs.