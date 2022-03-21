DENVER (CBS4) – Monday was cloudy, chilly, and windy with very limited snowfall in most areas. Tuesday will be similar with even less snow for the Denver metro area.

While Denver and the Front Range received little snow on Monday, it was a different story on the Eastern Plains where some areas along I-70 east of Limon saw more than a foot of snow. The small town of Vona (population 103) is about 30 miles west of Kansas and reported 15 inches as of 4 p.m. Monday. The combination of deep snow and strong winds caused blizzard conditions at times in eastern Colorado which caused I-70 to be closed east of E-470.

Meanwhile, Denver officially measured just a trace of snow on Monday. That means the official snow total for the city this month remains at 13.1 inches (7.8 inches above normal through March 21) and 47.1 inches for the season (4.4 inches above normal through March 21).

Looking ahead to Tuesday, high temperatures will be similar to Monday but it will be colder in the morning in most areas thanks to partially clear skies.

Clouds will increase throughout the morning and eventually a chance for flurries or very light snow showers will develop along the urban corridor mainly in the afternoon.

The chance for snow is better in the mountains but amounts will be light. Most ski areas in Colorado will get no more than 1-2 inches of accumulation and it should be even less south of Highway 50.

It will also be windy almost statewide on Tuesday. Mountain areas will experience wind gusts up to 35 mph and the wind could be just as strong at times in the Denver metro area.

Wednesday will be another windy day but the difference will be sunshine. It should be far more sunny on Wednesday and therefore it should feel warmer.

Mild and and dry weather will dominate most of Colorado from Thursday through Sunday but a weak weather disturbance should pass over the state on Friday. That means a few extra clouds and slightly cooler temperatures on Friday but it should still be pleasant in most areas. Then plan on a beautiful first full weekend of spring.