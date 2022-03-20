COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse and other charges, police said. Police Lt. James Sokolik said in a news release that Shane Reed was arrested Friday after detectives learned he was allegedly engaged in criminal activity.
Reed was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse, menacing and harassment stemming from an investigation earlier this month. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.
Reed was stationed as a patrol officer at the Stetson Hills Division at the time of his arrest.
He was booked into the El Paso County jail. He has since bonded out.
He was also placed on administrative leave, Sokolik said. He has been with the department since 2018.
