BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 38-year-old man with a history of sex offenses is back behind bars following a multi-agency human trafficking operation that authorities dubbed “Operation Ruby King.”

The Denver and Boulder District Attorney’s Offices announced the indictment against Randall Scott Clark on Monday. Five law agencies – Denver, Boulder, Longmont and Louisville police departments and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office – took part in the investigation into Clark’s activities.

Clark is accused of financially and sexually exploiting three adult women whom he coerced into commercial sex acts and ultimately trafficked for his own gain. He did so by through a combination of physical violence and threats along with exploiting their drug addictions, as described in a press release from the district attorney’s offices.

In addition, Clark targeted a young female child. He is accused of sexually assaulting her, paying her for sex acts, and distributing pornography of her.

The incidents involving all four victims allegedly took place between January 1, 2020 and August 28, 2021.

The case against Clark will be prosecuted in Boulder County, though prosecutor from both Boulder and Denver will present it.

“The investigators did an outstanding job on this case,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated. “This indictment will have a significant impact on the lives of the victims and the wellbeing of our communities.”

Clark faces 30 charges that could result in a sentence between 155 years-to-life in prison if convicted, according to the press release.

A search of online criminal records shows Clark faced 27 charges in a 2008 Aurora PD case. Those charges ranged from pimping, pandering, procurement and prostitution of a child. The case was whittled down to two counts, pimping and sexual assault, and Clark was sentenced to three years and two years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on each, in that order.

Clark was also sentenced to nine months in jail in a 2013 Longmont case in which he failed to register as a sex offender. Clark is currently not shown on the state’s sex offender registry.

Clark is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 20.