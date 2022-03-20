BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Right now, outside the Boulder Police Department, sits a memorial patrol car with carefully placed flowers and notes on top. It’s there as a reminder to the community of the brave sacrifice by Officer Eric Talley, who gave his life in the March 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers.

Tuesday marks one year since that horrific day.

“It leaves a void that can’t be filled, but to come together as a community helps us process all the feelings,” said Dionne Waugh, Boulder Police spokeswoman.

Talley was among 10 victims in the shooting, killed when a gunman opened fire at the store. He was shot within seconds of entering the store.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. He was a husband, father, a son and brother, friend, a coworker and dedicated public servant who gave his life in the line of duty to keep his community safe,” said Waugh. “This past year has been pretty challenging both for Boulder PD and our community. We’ve all come together to take care of ourselves and move past this tragedy the best we can.”

And, Waugh adds, the outpouring of support has been incredible.

“So much amazing community support from the Boulder Strong Resource Center, the Portrait project at the Museum of Boulder, to working with King Soopers community partners.”

The City of Boulder has announced several other events to honor victims on Tuesday:

• 2 p.m. – A Line of Duty Death commemoration at the Boulder Police Department. The livestream will be available for the public at: https://tinyurl.com/March22BPDCeremony.

• 2:30 p.m. – A moment of silence wherever you are. All City of Boulder offices and operations will recognize that moment of silence.

• 4:30 – 6 p.m. – Communitywide Day of Remembrance gathering at the Glen Huntington Bandshell. Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse along with other local elected officials and city leadership will attend. This event will not be livestreamed.

More events are being planned by private organizers. Mental Health Partners and the Boulder Strong Resource Center will post details.

