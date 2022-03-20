DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police identified the two suspects they say shot one person at Denver’s Union Station on Saturday night. Dominico Archuleta, 21, and Andrew Marquez, 18, could face aggravated assault charges.
Police told CBS4 one man was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition as of Sunday morning is unknown. Further details about the victim were not released.
“From what I understand, the actual incident happened around the bus terminals at Union Station,” said Denver Police Spokesman Jay Casillas. “They (the suspects) fled on foot from there. They were caught near 20th and Little Raven.”
Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released and are under investigation.
The two suspects are expected in court on Sunday.