ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche killed one man near the Buffalo Pass area on Saturday. The Routh County Sheriff’s Office says two men snowmobiled into the Fish Creek drainage area and then skied through the backcountry.
The second man, described as a local, had cell phone service and called 911, officials tell CBS4.
“He was doing CPR while he was on the phone with dispatch,” said Undersheriff Doug Scherar.
That man performed CPR for about an hour until emergency responders arrived. Crews from the sheriff’s office, search and rescue and the Colorado National Guard responded.
The survivor was pulled out of the area via helicopter. Crews are working to recover the victim.
“It sounds like they are in a really bad spot,” said Scherar.
