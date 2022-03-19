THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A tradition 20 years in the making is continuing in the Denver metro area. Saturday, dozens of Adams 12 Five Star Schools high school girls sifted through racks of prom dresses, tried them on, and finally decided on their perfect dress.

“I didn’t know what I wanted at all, so I’m kind of just trying different things and seeing what I do and don’t like about them,” said Kegan Reeves.

“It’s fun to see how they look on you, even if it’s not the one,” Emily Coulter told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

“Is this the one?” White asked.

“I have no idea,” Coulter said with a laugh.

At the Adams 12 District Office, the Prom Dress Exchange brought out crowds for the first time since the pandemic started.

“It’s really a labor of love. It’s 100% donation based, 100% volunteer ran, a one-day pop up shop before prom,” said Jessica Montour, Prom Dress Exchange President. “We set up 2,000 dresses, 36 dressing rooms and welcome girls from all over the state. We have girls that come from Wyoming and even Nebraska. Prom is such a milestone event, and there’s something for everyone here.”

“It’s just exciting. Last year, we had a Zoom prom, and I was like eh, doesn’t sound like much fun,” said Reeves.

The goal is to help girls feel confident and beautiful, regardless of their family’s income. Each gently-used dress is $10, but the impact it has on their special night is priceless.

“Just the dance, and the friend group that I’m going with, it’s going to be really fun,” said Coulter.

Montour says the nonprofit is asking for monetary support, instead of dresses, as they are currently overstocked for next year.