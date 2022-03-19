BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police at the University of Colorado Boulder say a man suspected of stealing someone’s truck outside a student dormitory on Friday was caught in Kansas. Police say Kansas Highway Patrol was led on a high speed chase, but arrested the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Irving Brooks, at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The carjacking happened at around 9:30 a.m. near the Cheyenne-Arapaho residence hall and Wardenburg Health Center. The victim told police a man approached him and demand the keys to his Toyota 4Runner.
Brooks, of Jacksonville, Florida, reportedly had a black bag or backpack in which his hand was inside. The victim believed he was armed.
The Hays Police Department in Kansas says Brooks then robbed All the Rage Studios at around 5 p.m. Witnesses told police he walked into the business with a black bag with his hand inside of it and demanded money.
A supervisor at the jail told CBS4 Brooks said “God Bless” as he left the store he allegedly robbed.
Brooks then reportedly left in the 4Runner. The Russell Police Department then found Brooks in the 4Runner, sitting in a drive-thru lane at McDonald’s.
Officers say Brooks then took off and headed west on Interstate 70 driving faster than 100 mph. Officers used stop sticks, but were not successful. Brooks then made his way back to Hays, and at one point was driving into oncoming traffic.
Hays police jumped in and stopped the suspect; three police vehicles and the 4Runners were damaged in the ordeal.
No injuries were reported in either chase or car theft.