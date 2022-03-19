'Stealth Omicron' Variant Detected In Denver's WastewaterThe Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says they've detected the "stealth omicron" COVID-19 variant in both wastewater and "human specimens."

Colorado Department Of Public Health To Phase Out Community COVID Vaccine ClinicsThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is phasing out its community vaccine clinics.

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Will Drop Mask Mandate, Vaccine Requirement At End Of MarchThe Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced that their mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccine rules will be dissolved at the end of the month.

Colorado Health Care Leaders Look Back At Burnout, Staff Shortages & Other Challenges COVID's Longevity CreatedSome medical experts are hopeful the pandemic shutdowns and major surges are a thing of the past. Part of that is because of the sacrifices and lessons learned by our health care workers.

Denver Health Officials Warn About Increase In Deadly Overdoses Linked To FentanylDenver public health officials are warning residents about a recent increase in deadly overdoses, specifically those linked to fentanyl, and a quickly changing drug supply.

RTD Passengers Must Wear Face Masks Until April 18RTD said passengers and riders will need to wear masks on light rail and buses for five more weeks.