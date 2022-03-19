AURORA, Colo. (CBS 4)- It was a scene in southeast Aurora that soon could be disappearing, mobile vaccination clinics in parking lots giving out COVID-19 vaccinations. For the past year The Southlands shopping area has been more than a shopping destination for the Smoky Hill area, it’s also been a popular place to get a COVID vaccination if you needed one.

“They have really escalated the number of people that have come to the clinics. They’ve been really busy here,” said Senior Director of Marketing Joyce Rocha.

Saturday was a different story. Only a handful of people came out for state sponsored vaccinations. That might be a good thing because the State of Colorado let the shopping center know they will not be coming back anytime soon.

“They said after this one we will kind of be done with them for the foreseeable future but you know we’ll keep you posted,” said Rocha.

The vans will still be around but the State of Colorado is scaling back public vaccination clinics. Instead you may need to go to a medical office or pharmacy should you need a vaccine.

While clinics are winding down and life is getting back to normal in the U.K. a new variant is spreading. Usually trends across the pond are a preview of what’s to come and that has some nervous about the future. Doctors in Colorado aren’t too concerned yet.

“Right now, certainly I feel okay,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control for UCHealth.

She says the newest variant doesn’t seem to be very severe. Plus, Colorado has a high rate of vaccination. Because of that, she says people can feel safe relaxing some COVID restrictions and behaviors. She adds though that common sense and healthy habits like washing hands and staying home when sick are still a good idea.

She says in the event that COVID starts surging again, doctors and nurses are prepared.

“Obviously we will manage what we need to manager when it comes,” she said.

The Southlands also said they are ready and willing to hold mobile vaccine clinics as long as they need to.

“Southlands is all about the community,” said Rocha.