JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Wolves killed another cow in Jackson County Monday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed. Additionally, six elk are believed to have been killed by the pack. The attacks were first reported by Steamboat Radio News.
The cow attacked Monday had to be euthanized, Adam VanValkenburg, president of the North Park Stockgrowers, told Steamboat Radio.
It would have had a calf this spring, CPW said.
“That’s the truth about what these wolves can do. I’ve heard the stories that they kill the innocent and the weak and stuff,” VanValkenburg said. “They’re basically just sharks on land.”
Monday’s attack happened about seven miles north of the last attack on Don Gittleson’s ranch in Walden, where three cows have already been killed.
Recently, CPW wildlife officers delivered six wild burros (two gelded jacks and four jennies) to Gittleson in an attempt to decrease wolf depredations on his property.
After becoming acclimated to the climate and altitude, the burros will be introduced to Gittleson’s herd of cattle, CPW officials said.
“The idea is to make the burros become a part of the cattle herd to where they will start to protect or consider the cattle as a member of its family,” said CPW Wildlife Officer Zach Weaver, of Walden.