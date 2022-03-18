(CBS4) – It was a hit movie starting Dustin Hoffman, and now it’s a hit musical. “Tootsie” is on stage at the Buell Theatre March 29-April 10. The show tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor struggling to find work until he decides to reinvent himself as an actress—and lands the role of a lifetime.

“This show is really funny and you’re going to have a wonderful time. It’s a feel-good time where we have a lot of laughs,” says cast member Ashley Alexandra. “We get to make fun of ourselves but it’s also heartwarming. There’s a lot of truth to it about finding yourself even through some bad times.”

Alexandra plays Julie Nichols, Dorsey’s love interest.

“She so multifaceted. Even in the songs, she sings across a lot of different genres. She is a really strong, independent, forward-thinking woman. She knows what she wants and is going after it in the best way she thinks is possible. But at the same time, when someone she’s never met walks into her life and gives her an opportunity, she’s fully willing to grab it.”

If you haven’t been to the theater in a long time, Alexandra says this is the perfect show to celebrate the return of musicals.

“If you’ve needed a release, if you’ve needed to just sit back and enjoy yourself, this show is definitely the place to do that. We’ve got two and a half hours of just straight laughter, and I think that is what we all need right now.”

Tickets for Tootsie are on sale now. This will be the first show at the Buell that will fall under the DCPA’s new attendance guidelines. Starting March 28, proof of vaccination is no longer required, and masks will be optional. The DCPA will continually monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and adjust as necessary.