PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As a kid, Martin Ingelsby grew up going to Villanova games with his father. His father, Tom, was a standout guard at the school from 1970-73.

But, that’s not Ingelsby’s only connection to Villanova. His brother, Brad, and sister also went to the school.

So, does this mean Ingelsby’s family will be rooting against his University of Delaware team on Friday against Villanova?

“We’ll have a different shade of blue on Friday,” Ingelsby said jokingly earlier this week on Eyewitness News.

On Friday, Ingelsby’s Blue Hens, the No. 15 seed, will face off against No. 2 seed Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh at 2:45 p.m.

“I’m really, really excited for our team to experience what March Madness is all about,” Ingelsby said.

Ingelsby knows what it’s like to prepare and play in the NCAA Tournament. He helped lead Notre Dame to the second round in 2001 as the team’s starting point guard.

The Villanova connections don’t start and end with Ingelsby on Delaware, either.

Forward Anthony Ochefu is the brother of Daniel Ochefu, who helped the Wildcats win the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

Forward Dylan Painter transferred to play for the Blue Hens from Villanova after the 2018-19 season. He’s second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.9 points, and shoots 38% on three-pointers.

But Delaware is led by junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. He’s the son of St. Joseph’s University star and former NBA player Jameer Nelson.

Nelson Jr., a product of The Haverford School, averages 13.7 points.

The Blue Hens, who are fresh off a Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship, will have their hands full with the Wildcats. They enter the game as a 15.5-point underdog, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Villanova won the Big East Tournament in a victory over Creighton after a huge performance from guard Collin Gillespie.

Ingelsby said at the beginning of the season the team set a goal to make the NCAA Tournament.

Well, now they’ve done it. Ingelsby and the Blue Hens are approaching it like they have nothing to lose.

“We’re excited about the matchup,” Ingelsby said. “We got nothing to lose. We know it’s going to be a challenge for our team against a great Villanova basketball team, but this is a special, special moment for our team, our university to be a part of this.”