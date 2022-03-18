By Anna Maria Basquez

DENVER (CBS4) – Several comedy venue owners say they are hoping masks have had their last laugh, in terms of being required.

“We are excited and cautious,” said Michele Gibson, spokeswoman for ComedyWorks which announced COVID restrictions will be relaxed at both the Denver and South Denver locations starting Tuesday, March 22.

“We have been trying to follow what most of the larger venues have been doing. Once the Ball Arena and the Paramount and DCPA changed it, it seems to be the way everything is going. The comics are thrilled to be back, the audiences are thrilled so we are happy at the moment.”

ComedyWorks issued a release on Friday stating:

“As of Tuesday March 22, 2022, Comedy Works will no longer require proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend our shows. Face coverings will remain optional and we ask our guests to respect individuals who choose to wear masks as a precaution.”

Individual artists may have their own health and safety requirements, officials said.

Nick Armstrong, co-owner of Rise Comedy in Denver, said his venue was closed for 16 months until last summer.

“I bought the place, with my friend,” Armstrong said. “We took it over in 2019 and then the pandemic happened. It was a long journey to get where we are today. We just dropped the vaccine mandate on March 1. We encourage people to wear masks but it’s not required.”

They’ve brought back Makeshift Shakespeare and the “Hit and Run” improv show at 8 p.m. Friday nights, he said.

He said he’s seen an uptick in attendance since dropping the vaccine mandate.

Chris Gottlieb, general manager of Denver Improve in the Northfield area of Denver said he’s been at work again at availability of talent and might be working on expanding past being open on weekends.

“We’re working all the big names again we can,” he said.

Masks are encouraged, not recommended and vaccine mandates are also not in place there.