DENVER (CBS4) – Many Coloradans are struggling to find affordable housing in the cities where they work. For residents unable to work due to disabilities, the search for reasonable rent is even harder. The City of Denver celebrated its latest affordable housing development this week, but they’ll need to keep building to meet the growing need.

“Finding anything that’s affordable for anyone is nearly impossible, even if you are working a full-time, well-paying job,” said Tonya Williams. “For someone who has a limited income or fixed income, it’s near impossible.”

Williams has lived in the Denver Metro area her whole life, but the rising cost of rent has made it difficult to stay. The pool of people who need affordable housing is deep.

“The waiting list was outrageous. It was years,” said Williams. “I thought I’d be waiting for years until I got a call.”

CBS4 met Williams outside of her physical therapist’s office Friday.

Tonya has a disability which allowed her to get priority through the Housing Choice program.

“They were able to get me to the top of the list. It was chaos from being contacted to moving in. It is physically exhausting, but it got done and I’m in a good place now,” said Williams. “But I feel bad. I know someone else also needs this unit, too.”

Denver Housing Authority says the market for vulnerable residents in affordable housing is especially competitive. A fairly new DHA complex that opened on West Colfax received 1,400 applications in 48 hours.

“It’s disheartening to look at every year. We have over 20,000 applicants for Section 8 lottery. Any given year, there’s only a couple hundred and up to 1,000 vouchers that are available,” said Chris Spelke at Denver Housing Authority.

DHA is the city’s largest affordable developer. They currently have seven complexes under construction, but the city needs 7,000 more units to meet their five-year goal.

“We have looked at ways to take a typical affordable housing project from 60 to 80 units, to now building as much as 200 units given one tax credit project, for example, that we use most of the time. We are trying to do what we can with the tools that are available,” said Spelke. “It is a drop in the bucket. There’s a lot more resources coming out and together with the city, we’re hoping to add more to that bucket.”

Spelke says DHA aims to be a leader in finding partners, from both from the public and the private side, to look at every solution to do more. DHA has plans for more affordable developments in the future. They’re currently focused on the Sun Valley neighborhood.

While demand is overwhelming, Williams says don’t let the process overwhelm you.

“If you have a question or think something’s not happening that should be happening, call them and ask. Get an answer,” said Williams. “People are trying to help you, but there are so many other people they’re trying to help as well.”