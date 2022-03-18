DENVER (CBS4) — Denver International Airport canceled nearly one 100 flights and delayed nearly 600 during the snow storm Thursday, but our crew watched Friday morning as the airport was able to get things back on track.
With things working more efficiently, Friday was still expected to be a busy day at DIA due to spring break travelers packing security lines to make their respective flights. Additionally, a lot of people from out of state will be in Colorado over the next few weeks to get in some end-of-season skiing and snowboarding.
Over the next few weeks, DIA will be back to nearly pre-pandemic levels. The airport estimates the busiest days will be Friday, Sunday, Monday and Thursday with more than 190,000 travelers each day.
In anticipation of this, DIA has worked closely with TSA to move people through security smoothly. Since the fall of last year, DIA has added four more security lanes.
Last week, we reported about construction changes, so keep that in mind too. DIA says travelers should arrive at the airport two hours before scheduled flight.
All DIA parking lots are open except valet parking in both garages. The Pikes Peak shuttle lot is an inexpensive option at $8 per day. There are 8,000 spots in that lot. If those fill up, the Mount Elbert shuttle lot will open for overflow parking.