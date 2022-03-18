CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche in Telluride caught and killed a 29-year-old man on March 17, San Miguel Sheriff’s officials say. Helitrax responded to Poverty Gulch, about 13 miles south of Telluride, at around 3 p.m.

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

They say they “saw a single set of tracks going into the slide area, but none coming out.” While search and rescuers were deployed, the Helitrax team found a signal from the rider’s beacon.

(credit: San Miguel County Sheriff)

Crews found the man buried in the debris. He has now been identified as Devin Overton of Telluride.

“On behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Masters wishes to extend deepest condolences to Mr. Overton’s family and many friends.”

Danielle Chavira