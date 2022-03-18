(CBS4) — Denver Police Department responded to a deadly shooting near homes at E 19th Ave and Tamarac Street early Friday. This is being handled as a homicide investigation.
According to DPD’s Twitter account, police responded to the shooting around 2:25 a.m. Two people were found with gunshot injuries. Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, extent unknown.
Copter4 was above the a still-active shooting investigation close to 6:30 a.m.
UPDATE: One victim was declared deceased on scene, and this is now a homicide investigation. The second victim is being treated at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, @CrimeStoppersCO
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 18, 2022
This scene was west of Greenway Off Leash Dog Park.
Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913STOP (7867).