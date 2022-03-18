DENVER (CBS4) – Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the rule on Friday around Colorado along with temperatures climbing above freezing. We expect mountain high temperatures in the 30s with 50s on the western slope and eastern plains. The south and east sides of metro Denver may only make it into the upper 40s due to having a deeper snowpack.

The weekend will feature a warming trend statewide along with plenty of sunshine. By Sunday afternoon we’ll see highs will into the 60s for most of our lower elevations with 40s in the mountains. There is even the chance for some lower 70s on the southeast plains.

Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night as the next storm gets closer to Colorado. Snow will move back into the picture for the mountains by Sunday night and a few rain showers are even possible in the Denver area after sunset.

Monday will be much colder with a chance of rain and snow statewide. The path of the incoming storm is still very uncertain and that makes the forecast details rather vague at this point.

Right now plan on the potential for an accumulating snow both in the mountains and on the eastern plains. Because this will be a relatively slow-moving system it will have impacts that linger into the day on Tuesday.