BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are investigating a report of a carjacking in a parking lot outside a student dormitory on the University of Colorado-Boulder campus. Investigators say it was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday, in Parking Lot 310, near the Cheyenne-Arapaho residence hall and Wardenburg Health Center.
The alleged victim reported that an unknown man approached him in the parking lot and demanded his keys and personal belongings. He said the suspect had black bag or backpack and he had his hand inside it the throughout the interaction — leading him to believe the suspect was armed.
He said the suspect then stole his Toyota 4-Runner– and was last seen driving northbound on Broadway.
Police are looking for a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner TRD off-road vehicle with black rims and a gold border around the rear license plate; Texas plate PPP3282.
CUPD is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect’s location is encouraged to contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666. If you wish to share information anonymously, information on contacting Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by phone or email is available here. Reference CUPD case # 2022-0480.