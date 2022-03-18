GRANADA, Colo. (CBS4) – After months of advocating, a bill to make Camp Amache in Granada, Colorado a National Historic Site was signed by President Joe Biden. About 7,500 Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes in the 1940s and sent to camps, including Camp Amache, after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Two-thirds of them were U.S. citizens.

INCREDIBLE! President Biden just signed our Amache National Historic Site Act into law! I cannot wait to see the site designated as a National Park. The stories of these survivors will never be forgotten or repeated. pic.twitter.com/mRVGoIQRA8 — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) March 18, 2022

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper along with Congressmen Ken Buck and Joe Neguse sent a bill to Congress to protect its history and folds Camp Amache into the National Parks System, making it eligible for funding to help with a restoration that, until now, volunteers have done with donations.

Carlene Tinker entered Camp Amache when she was 3 years old.

BIG: @POTUS signed our bill to add Amache to the National Park System into law. I'm grateful to the Amache survivors, descendants, and advocates who fought for years to ensure future generations can learn about the Japanese Americans imprisoned at Amache & carry on their legacy. https://t.co/wAgRDevXhc — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 18, 2022

“I was an enemy alien, not because of what I did but because of what I looked like, I looked like the enemy.”

“Designating the Amache site as part of our National Parks system is a way to honor survivors and descendants of Camp Amache who continue to share their stories, help us learn about their experiences, and ensure we never repeat this painful chapter in our nation’s history,” the White House tweeted on Friday.