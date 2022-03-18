ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 76 in Arvada was down to one lane during the Friday morning rush hour after a semi truck’s trailer collapsed. Police say the truck was hauling beer, and it was not properly loaded.
Police warned drivers they were preparing to shut down eastbound lanes at around 9 a.m. depending on the amount of traffic. The closure is expected to last four hours.
“Too much beer is never a good thing,” police tweeted.
Drivers are urged to take Interstate 70 to Federal Boulevard or Interstate 25 as alternate routes.