(CBS4) — A Colorado nonprofit organization recognized nationally for its success might catch your eye the next time you’re on the road.
Soon, the cars sold at eight Schomp Dealerships around Colorado will have special license plates covers promoting autism awareness and acceptance. The frames say, “Support job training for the autism community at buildwithtact.org,” for nonprofit Teaching the Autism Community Trades (TACT).
TACT is an organization in Denver that helps teens on the autism spectrum get jobs in trades such as construction and automotive repair. It has an 80% success rate at placing kids in the program into jobs. Unemployment in the autism community has been estimated as high as 90%.
TACT is hoping to grow it’s organization to help more kids.
The frames in support of TACT will be on cars for Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month in April.