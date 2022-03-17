DENVER (CBS4) — Justin Beiber’s Denver concert on Wednesday night was plagued with technical problems. The 28-year-old singer took the stage at Ball Area for his “Justice” World Tour — but his performance was stalled and then cut short.
First, Bieber’s microphone stopped working — but crews fixed that pretty fast.
Then, the arena went dark for about 25 minutes.
“It’s crazy how life throws random curveballs,” Bieber informed the loyal crowd. “We really can’t control much. You know, tonight, the power outage.”
Fans held up lighters and cell phones as Bieber continued the performance with limited stage lighting.