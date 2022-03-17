FIRST ALERTColorado School & Business Closings
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol recommended drivers heading westbound on Interstate 70 in the Morrison/Golden area delay their starts Thursday morning. After several hours, the I-70 was back open at exit 259 to normal traffic at about 7:45 a.m. after it was closed for several hours.

(credit: CDOT)

US-40 westbound remained closed between Heritage Road near Golden to Mount Vernon Drive as of 8 a.m.

Jack Lowenstein