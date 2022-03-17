GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol recommended drivers heading westbound on Interstate 70 in the Morrison/Golden area delay their starts Thursday morning. After several hours, the I-70 was back open at exit 259 to normal traffic at about 7:45 a.m. after it was closed for several hours.
US-40 westbound remained closed between Heritage Road near Golden to Mount Vernon Drive as of 8 a.m.
US 40 is also closed westbound through Mt Vernon Canyon. Please delay traveling to the west. https://t.co/bGmmR5VfEY
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 17, 2022