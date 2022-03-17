FORT COLLIN, Colo. (CBS4) — Police arrested a woman suspected of running a prostitution operation in Fort Collins. Qiaoru Li, 51, is accused of running the operation out of a massage business on 1720 West Mulberry Street.
In July 2021, a concerned citizen called police to report possible prostitution or human trafficking.
Over the next several months, police found evidence of illegal sexual activity being advertised and conducted at the business, investigators stated. After searching Li’s home, business, and financial records, investigators arrested her in February on the following charges:
- Pimping (class 3 felony)
- Keeping a Place of Prostitution (class 2 misdemeanor)
- Soliciting for Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor)
- Prostitution (class 3 misdemeanor)
- Pandering (class 3 misdemeanor)
“I’m extremely grateful to the person who spoke up and shared their concerns,” said Assistant Chief John Feyen, who oversees the Special Operations Division. “Our community is stronger and safer when we work together to solve problems.”