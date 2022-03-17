LAKESIDE, Colo. (CBS4) — A driver crashed a stolen car after a police chase that started in the Walmart parking lot in Lakeside. Investigators say the driver rammed a Lakeside police vehicle and took off into Wheat Ridge — smashing into two other vehicles as he tried to escape.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of those crashes.
The driver crashed near 32nd Avenue and Vrain Street. The car rolled over as it traveled through one front yard and came to rest in a second yard.
Witnesses say the driver was transported from the scene by a Denver Health ambulance.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.