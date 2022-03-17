DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm that produced a record amount of liquid in Denver on Wednesday will bring slushy through at least the morning on Thursday. Therefore the CBS4 Weather Team has continued a First Alert Weather Day through midday.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow totals were in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties where at least a foot of snow had accumulated in Nederland and Morrison.

Denver’s official snow total as of 7 a.m. was 4.6 inches as measured at the airport. That brings the total for March in the city to 10.4 inches which is more than 4 inches above normal. For the season Denver has now received 44.4 inches of snow (the average for the entire season is 56.9 inches).

Most of the Denver metro area as well as Boulder, the foothills, and the Palmer Divide remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 12 p.m. Thursday. Additional accumulation will be under 3 inches in most areas.

Flurries or light snow showers will be possible Thursday afternoon but no additional accumulation is possible.

This storm has produced very heavy, wet, and slushy snow thanks to temperatures hovering near freezing. For most of Wednesday evening, it was just warm enough for cold rain instead of snow for most of the urban corridor. That resulted in a record amount of liquid being measured in Denver. The previous record for precipitation on March 16 was set 150 years ago with 0.34 inches in 1872. Denver shattered that record before midnight Wednesday night with 0.41 inches in the rain gauge at DIA.

The snow will end statewide Thursday night and skies will be mostly clear on Friday. The combination of clearing, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground will make for an unusually cold night for the second half of March. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will drop to near 20 degrees Friday morning.

The next storm to reach Colorado will arrive Sunday night into Monday. At this time, it appears the metro area will get more rain than snow but we’ll keep you posted!