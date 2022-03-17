AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A Colorado man was extradited from Arizona earlier in March after he was accused of child exploitation related to victimizing female student-athletes at Denver area schools.
Suspect Darnell Ward, 44, was arrested for charges related to child exploitation and sexual assault in Phoenix, Arizona March 9 before being extradited to Colorado for accusations child exploitation in the state.
Ward was being investigated by Aurora Police Department back in 2021 when investigators received a report Aug. 6 Ward had been accused of child exploitation involving three victims.
According to the Aurora PD press release, investigators learned Ward was occasionally a parent spectator at Overland High School girl’s basketball games and would help record scores for the game. However, he was not an official volunteer. It is believed Ward also helped with sporting events in Denver metro area schools.
Based on Ward’s history and past allegations, investigators believe there are additional victims who have been victimized by Ward and have not yet reported it.
Now that Ward is back in Colorado, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.
Aurora police are working closely with the families affected to offer support and help them work through this difficult event.
Any additional victims who wish to report to the police can call police dispatch at 303-627-3100. Anyone with additional information about this case can call the Internet Crimes Against Children at 303-739-6711.