(CBS4) – March Madness was in full swing on Thursday, and the Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team became the second Colorado team to make an early exit in a national tournament.
The Rams led the way in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines, but were overcome in the second in a 75-63 defeat for a first round exit in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
CSU finished the first half up 36-29 going into halftime. But Michigan began to create a gap in the second half, taking the lead. The Wolverines ultimately put up 46 points in the second half compared to 27 points by the Rams, securing its place in the second round.
Still proud of all we've accomplished this year.#TeamTogether x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/kju6MqzWJk
— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) March 17, 2022
Reporter Dillon Thomas visited a watch party for CSU in Fort Collins as fans cheered on the Rams in the Big Dance for the first time since 2013.
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball also suffered a first round exit in the National Invitational Tournament. CU women’s basketball will make its first round appearance against Creighton Friday in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.