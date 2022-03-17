DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is on it’s way out of Colorado and right behind it we have a ridge of high pressure moving in set to deliver a warming trend for Friday into the weekend.
Temperatures over the weekend will see highs warming back to above normal temperatures by the time we get to Sunday. Which is the first day of Spring arriving at 9:33 AM.
Then there is no time wasted before another storm system hits Colorado with a chance of rain and snow Sunday night into Monday. Monday and Tuesday both are possible FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
It is too early to give exact snow amounts expected but, it could be another heavy snow maker like the storm that dumped on St. Patrick’s Day.