By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

 DENVER(CBS)- A super, slushy and snowy St. Patrick’s Day left anywhere from just a few inches of snow to over a foot in some of our Front Range Foothills.

Officially, Denver received 7.3 inches at DIA with over a foot in many foothill locations like Pinecliffe in Boulder County.

With this storm that puts Denver at 13.1 inches for the month and 47.1 inches for the season. Both well above normal for this time of year.

Many of our First Alert Weather Watchers reported heavy wet snow to the south and west of the Denver metro area.

If your a skier or boarder woooooo boy! You have some good snow coming your way for Friday in some spots! Winter Park, Eldora and Echo mountain over a foot!

