HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a van in West Texas killing nine people, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators say the truck’s left front tire — which was a spare tire — blew out before the collision.
The pickup crossed into the opposite lane on a dark, two-lane highway and collided head-on with a van.
The crash kill the boy, a man traveling with him, six New Mexico college students and a golf coach. Jackson Zinn, 22, from Westminster, was among the victims.
One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.
