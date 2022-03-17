CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) —  A 13-year-old boy was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a van in West Texas killing nine people, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators say the truck’s left front tire — which was a spare tire — blew out before the collision.

The pickup crossed into the opposite lane on a dark, two-lane highway and collided head-on with a van.

(credit: CBS)

The crash kill the boy, a man traveling with him, six New Mexico college students and a golf coach. Jackson Zinn, 22, from Westminster, was among the victims.

(credit: CBS)

One must be 14 in Texas to start taking classroom courses for a learner’s license and 15 to receive that provisional license to drive with instructor or licensed adult in the vehicle.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.) 

Anica Padilla