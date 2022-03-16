(CBS4) — Russell Wilson arrived at his signing ceremony for the Denver Broncos with his wife and three children by his side — all dressed in coordinating blue and orange outfits.
Let’s Ride! 🐎 @Broncos pic.twitter.com/co0QQR976R
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 16, 2022
The photo shows his wife, Ciara, in an orange pantsuit, his daughter in an orange dress and his sons in blue suits — the youngest sporting an orange bow tie.
“The Broncos Royal Family,” CBS4 Sports Reporter Romi Bean tweeted.
The Broncos Royal Family pic.twitter.com/cIaLlUh3iP
— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) March 16, 2022
On Tuesday, the couple visited patients at Children’s Hospital — also decked out in Broncos gear.