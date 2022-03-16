CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Anica Padilla

(CBS4) — Russell Wilson arrived at his signing ceremony for the Denver Broncos with his wife and three children by his side — all dressed in coordinating blue and orange outfits.

The photo shows his wife, Ciara, in an orange pantsuit, his daughter in an orange dress and his sons in blue suits — the youngest sporting an orange bow tie.

“The Broncos Royal Family,” CBS4 Sports Reporter Romi Bean tweeted.

On Tuesday, the couple visited patients at Children’s Hospital — also decked out in Broncos gear.

(credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

 

