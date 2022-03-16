(CBS4) – A juvenile has been arrested for causing the grass fire that shut down C470 in Littleton at the end of December. The Oak Fire prompted orders to evacuate the Ken Caryl Valley subdivision.
West Metro Fire investigators said the suspect has been arrested and charged. That suspect under the age of 18 years old has not been identified.
West Metro Fire Rescue confirmed that the fire was determined to be human-caused. Exactly how the fire started has not been released.
The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021, directly west of the Westerly Apartments, at Kipling and C470, in an open space area. The area has several trails and “heavy foot traffic,” according to West Metro.
The fire burned 152 acres.