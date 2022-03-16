DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver city councilmember wants a moratorium on the foreclosure process surrounding a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood subdivision. The request from City Councilor Stacie Gilmore comes after residents say they’ve been fined thousands of dollars and might face foreclosure.
Gilmore asked Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser for a moratorium on Master Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch’s foreclosure practices and processes.
Residents first told CBS4 about the hefty fines levied against them for things like trash cans being left out or uncut lawns last week. Some neighbors say they weren’t even notified of the violations and received fines.
“I ask that Attorney General Phil Weiser, in partnership with Governor Jared Polis, launch an investigation into the Master Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch and that until the investigation is complete, there is a moratorium on the foreclosure process for these homes,” said Gilmore. “I sincerely appreciate Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office contacting me today after my initial email, to schedule a follow-up meeting to further discuss this important issue.”
Gilmore represents the neighborhood and says a resident who was foreclosed upon notified her on Feb. 8.
The HOA says they are doing their job and the residents signed an agreement to live in a HOA neighborhood.
On Monday, they released the following statement to CBS4 Investigator Kati Weis:
“The Homeowners Association of Green Valley Ranch creates curb appeal and increases property values by enforcing promises that the homeowners made to one another about the condition and upkeep of their properties. The Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act authorizes the HOA to enforce fines and makes those fines an automatic lien on property.”