By Jack Lowenstein

DOTSERO, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover crash with a semi-truck on westbound Interstate 70 just west of Dotsero in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday morning.

(credit: CSP Eagle)

According to CSP Eagle, just before 6 a.m., State Patrol said there would be at least a 4 to 6-hour closure of westbound lanes at mile marker 133 on I-70 and extends to exit 129 (Blair Ranch). Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority later tweeted at 7:45 a.m. there was no estimated time for reopening the stretch of interstate.

