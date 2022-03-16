DOTSERO, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover crash with a semi-truck on westbound Interstate 70 just west of Dotsero in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday morning.
According to CSP Eagle, just before 6 a.m., State Patrol said there would be at least a 4 to 6-hour closure of westbound lanes at mile marker 133 on I-70 and extends to exit 129 (Blair Ranch). Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority later tweeted at 7:45 a.m. there was no estimated time for reopening the stretch of interstate.
I-70 is closed at mile-marker 133 WB, Dotsero, due to an accident. No estimated time for reopening. pic.twitter.com/gLbxViyDYD
— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) March 16, 2022
🚫Westbound #I70 near Glenwood Canyon is closed due to a crash. The closure is between exit 133 (Dotsero) and exit 129 (Bair Ranch). Westbound motorists should plan for an extended closure today and use an alternate route. Updates at https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/xxbTGDYoDA
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 16, 2022
I-70 is closed westbound at milepost 133 for a CMV rolled over in Glenwood Canyon. This will be an extended closure of 4-6 hours. @ColoradoDOT @GypsumFire @EagleCountySO pic.twitter.com/dGxjNcr77L
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 16, 2022