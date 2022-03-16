DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver is in the process of redistricting, many resident could be impacted by the changed maps. Some say they’re worried about the potential outcome.

“The demographics are quickly changing,” said Alfonso Espino, a community organizer with the Globeville Elyria Swansea Coalition. “The developments are coming faster and thicker than ever, but the political power remains the same.

Earlier this week Denver city council voted to move forward with two potential re-districting maps of the city. The maps sponsored by council are map D and map E. The maps, which are based off of recent U.S. Census data, are redrawn every 10 years and they help shape the political landscape in the city, giving every person a say in electing their local representatives.

Some say it’s not so much about the maps, it’s about having proper representation.

“We are losing people of color from the city every day. The city is rapidly one of the highest gentrifying cities in the country,” said Brendan Greene, the Executive Director of the East Colfax Community Collective. “And we don’t feel there is an urgency either at the policy level or in this map drawing process, to really draw districts that are going to elevate rather than diminish the voices that are being pushed out of Denver on a daily basis.”

Councilwoman Jamie Torres, who co-sponsored map E along with councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, said council is processing all critiques and feedback they’ve received so far, and they will continue to do so.

“I can already tell you there are going to be some modifications to those maps, and maps direct filed,” said Torres.

Greene said both of these maps don’t meet the needs of all Denver communities, especially those at risk of displacement.

“What we’re seeing is that too many neighborhoods at risk of displacement are being forced to be split, forced into situations where we’re told we must compromise, when really the reality for our neighborhoods is that the time to compromise is over,” Greene said.

Greene said map D, which is co-sponsored by six other council members, had six votes before the community process even began, and even after a month of input, still no significant changes were made to the map. He believes the city shouldn’t be in charge of re-districting, but instead an independent commission.

Denver residents have until March 29 to submit their feedback.