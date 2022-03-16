DENVER- Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day we have a wet Spring-like storm bringing in a mix of rain and snow across Colorado. Wet snow started early in the afternoon Wednesday across the mountains with light rain extending across the eastern plains during the afternoon commute.
For the Denver metro area and the eastern plains rain will be changing over to snow during the evening with all snow after midnight into Thursday morning.
There is a Winter Storm Warning posted for the Denver Metro area thru noon on Thursday. Expect 4 to 8 inches in the Denver Metro area with 5 to 15 inches in and near the foothills on the west and south side of the Mile High City.
There are also Winter Weather Advisories in place for some of the mountains for 5 to 10 inches of snow and the eastern plains from Limon out to the Kansas line for 2 to 4 inches by noon Thursday.
Farther south into the Saguache Range and the Sangre De Cristo Mountains snow amounts may be in the 6 to 10 inch range.
The morning drive around the Front Range on Thursday will be slushy and icy in spots. Allow for extra time. The afternoon commute will have a few flurries but, be in much better shape.