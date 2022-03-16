ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after being accused of trespassing, leading deputies on a chase and committing a hit-and-run before being apprehended Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were near the intersection of W 52nd Ave and Lowell Boulevard around 6 a.m., where a suspect in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck ran away from a crash with a gray/silver sedan. No one in the sedan was injured.
Close to 5:15 a.m., deputies had responded to a report of a possible trespass in the 7000 block of Pecos Street. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s, driving a red pickup. Deputies quickly located the vehicle, and the driver led deputies on a chase that end up northbound on Federal Boulevard to W 104th Ave and then southbound on Lowell Boulevard.
Deputies chased the red pickup for 20 blocks before ending the pursuit at W 84th Ave.
A short time later, deputies received a call to respond to the hit-and-run. Denver Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash, which was just outside city limits. Southbound Lowell Boulevard was blocked, and traffic was being directed around the neighborhood scene.
The suspect remained on the loose until the suspect was reportedly trying to wave down cars in southbound lanes of N Federal Boulevard near W 56th Ave, where deputies responded. He was receiving medical attention for injuries consistent with a high-speed crash and was brought into custody.